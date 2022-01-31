Government extends Free SHS to cover 139 TVET schools

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The government as part of measures to revamp the country’s education system has extended the Free Senior High School education policy to cover some 139 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who made this known when he met the press on Sunday, January 30, 2022, said this is part of a broad-based plan by the government to make education and training accessible to Ghanaians.



“Based on the direction of the President, 139 T-vet schools have been moved to the Ministry of Education and they are all going to enjoy the Free Senior High School education policy. Any student that goes to any of the 139 T-vet schools will not have to pay any fees as a result,” the Minister said.

This the Minister said a TVET Council has been established by his Ministry to oversee TVET and skills training policy implementation with both Director-General and Deputy appointed and the Regional Directorates will soon be established.



In addition, the Minister disclosed that 37 buses and other vehicles have been procured for distribution to the TVET schools as part of efforts to equip them to function.