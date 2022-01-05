Government extorting from travellers at KIA – Okudzeto Ablakwa

COVID-19 testing at KIA

ECOWAS nationals pay $50 and non-ECOWAS nationals $150

Cost of COVID-19 testing has reduced worldwide – Ablakwa



Current cost of Cost COVID-19 testing – MP



North Tongue MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the government of extorting monies from travellers entering Ghana through COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to him, the current cost being charged by Frontline Healthcare Service Limited for the test amounted to extortion because the price of the test has drastically reduced globally.



“One of the cardinal expectations I have for 2022, which is a view shared by many, is that the extortion going on at the Kotoka International Airport by Frontline Healthcare Services Limited, which is fully supported by the Akufo-Addo administration, that extortion must stop.

“Charging $50 for ECOWAS nationals and $150 for non-ECOWAS nationals for one antigen test, not a PCR test must stop,” he said.



“All over the world, we are witnessing a drastic decline in the cost of these tests”, but “Ghana has been at this for almost two years,” he added.



The Member of Parliament (MP) further stated that the government had to put in measures to ensure that the ‘exorbitant extortions’ stopped.



He hinted that if the current charges were not reduced by February 2022, parliament would take action.



“It is our expectation that latest by February, we should see a drastic review. If not, we will be compelled to take a series of actions to force the hand of government to stop this extortion at the airport,” he said.