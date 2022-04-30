1
Government faulted for failing to post nurses who completed school in 2019

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe, has lashed out at the government for failing to post the group of nurses who completed school in 2019 lamenting that they are still unemployed years after their training.

According to him, several attempts to get the government to find jobs for them have proven futile.

Speaking to Peace FM, he said, "is sad how Nurses who completed nursing training in 2019 have not been posted this government does not care about the wellbeing of the Nurses,” he added

”My concern is that when nurses are done with their one-year mandatory service, they are supposed to be posted by the government after it has issued financial clearance. This financial clearance was granted somewhere in October, Referral nurses for 2019 were however excluded.”

“These nurses have had enough and are demanding that they should also be posted.”

