Government handling of Bogoso explosion pathetic – David Tamakloe

David Tamakloe, Editor in Chief of Whatsup News

Editor in Chief of digital newspaper, Whatsup News, David Tamakloe, has described government handling of the explosion which occurred at Apiate, along the Bogoso- Bawdie road in the Western Region as pitiful.

According to him, “the way the government is handling the aftermath of the explosion is pathetic and the most incompetent way of handling things. It looks like the government is handling this the same way they are handling governance.”



He indicated that the suspension of the Chief Inspector of Mines by the sector minister was wrong as such actions can only be taken after thorough investigations were carried into the incident.



In the Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show, David Tamakloe stated, “something untoward happened and this accident was totally avoidable if everyone did what was expected of them. After the destruction of an entire community and the lives lost, government operatives are handling the incident in the most pathetic way. I say this because Maxam manufactures the explosives, another company buys them and another transports them. These are the three companies which should be investigated after the accident so why is the Chief Inspector of Mines being suspended pending investigations?”



David Tamakloe pointed out that so far there have been different narrations on what really happened with the facts yet to be confirmed. “I have heard the motor rider who is said to have crashed in the truck denying ever colliding with it and if he did not, only an investigation can resolve this so why is the Minister sitting somewhere and asking people to go home?”

He believes the Minister of Land and Natural Resource’s decision to suspend the Chief Inspector of Mines was based on assumptions and asked him to be circumspect.



The government says 17 people have so far been confirmed dead in the explosion which occurred at Apiate, along the Bogoso- Bawdie road in the Western Region.



A government statement also noted 59 people were injured in the explosion.



Preliminary reports from the government statement indicate the accident involved a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.