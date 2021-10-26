Government has abandoned E-Blocks in Eastern Region - Dr. Apaak

Abandoned E-blocks in Eastern Region

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak, has accused the government of abandoning the E-Blocks started under the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Sekesua and Oborpah in the Eastern Region.

According to him, the two E-Blocks have not seen any work since the NDC left office.



”Our tour to see the state of E-Blocks in the Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta regions have revealed that the E-Blocks at Sekesua and Oborpah in the Eastern Region have not seen any action or work since the NDC left power, abandoned.



We saw the projects, their current state can’t be described any other way than abandoned (see attached pictures and videos). Our interactions with members of the two communities confirmed that indeed these projects have been abandoned.”



He also disputed claims by the government that it has completed some 31 E-Blocks since it took over office.



He said the NDC completed a total of 46 E-Blocks and handed them over to the government which was confirmed by former Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



”If the NPP Government says 60 out of 124 E-Blocks have been completed and in use currently, then the NPP has completed 14 and not 31. Even the 14 completed, not even one was started from scratch, they were at various stages of completion before NDC left power.”

He explained that after phase one of their tour, the Minority visited 6 E-Blocks: Apersua 100% but not in use over a year; Aflao 90%, stalled contractor not on-site; Ziope 80%, contractor using own resources, raised five certificates got paid only one; Oborpah 70% abandoned;



Sekesua 35% abandoned, and Goi 20% abandoned.



