Government has been faithful to NABCo trainees – Dr Anyass

Chief Executive Officer NABCo, Dr Ibrahim Anyass

Government is working to secure jobs for trainees, Dr Anyass

Refrain from activities that will derail govt's effort to get you jobs – NABCO CEO to trainees



NABCo trainees demonstrate for permanent jobs and arrears



Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme, Dr Ibrahim Anyass, has urged trainees to remain patient as the government works to secure them permanent employment.



According to Dr Anyass, the government has been faithful to the trainees throughout the three years of the programme despite the challenges faced, myjoyonline.com reports.



He has therefore urged the trainees to refrain from activities that will derail the efforts of the government to get them permanent jobs.



“Government has largely, throughout the three years kept its side of the bargain. So I will entreat the trainees who are still on the programme to bear with the processes.

“... avoid doing and engaging in behaviours that may likely stampede their chances with the very people we negotiating to find them employment,” Myjoyonline.com quoted the CEO.



Meanwhile, scores of trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps programme besieged the streets of Accra on February 17, 2022, to demonstrate the inability of the government to offer them permanent employment.



In addition to the demand for permanent employment, the trainees also sought the payment of arrears owed them, ranging from four to eight months.



Watch video of trainees demostrating below:



