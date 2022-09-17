Government has created 5.3 million jobs since 2017- Employment Minister

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has revealed that since 2017 government has created some 5.3 million jobs.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah made mention of this at the 2022 Ghana Job Fair in Sunyani.



Speaking at the Ghana Job fair on the theme “Connecting talents and opportunities”, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations revealed that an analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various ministries, departments and agencies, shows that 5,306,899 jobs were created 2017 and 2021.



According to him, these jobs guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionisation and promote social dialogue.



Ignatius Baffour Awuah assured Ghanaians that government will continue to do more to sustain such employment opportunities in the country.

“An analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the government’s flagship programmes indicates that an estimated 5,306,899 (5.3 million) jobs were created by the government between 2017 and 2021”.



“These are jobs that guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionisation and promote social dialogue”.



“If for nothing at all, we should strive to secure the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable workers in pursuit of the green agenda. Otherwise, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development may not be attainable,” he told participants of the fair.



The 2022 2022 Ghana Job is being organised by the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.