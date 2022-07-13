Government has decided to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges

Trainee allowances the most ‘useless’ policies we’ve had in Ghana, Captain Smart

Renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has described the nursing and teacher trainee allowances being implemented by the government as the most useless policy, Ghana has ever had.



According to him, the trainee allowance policies are not equitable and were made by the government just to win political points.



Captain Smart, who made these remarks on his Maakye show on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, suggested that the government has already decided to cancel these allowances even before its negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout begins.



“You didn’t need the IMF to tell you to cancel trainee allowance. Because we saw it from afar that there are certain useless political promises which will bring the government to a standstill and collapse it.

“I’m not a member of the NDC (National Democratic Congress) and I will never be a member of the NDC but the fact remains that, teacher trainee and nursing training allowances are part of the most useless allowances ever in this 4th Republic.



“In this 4th Republic, if someone is in a nursing training college and you give that person an allowance and I am studying degree nursing at Legon (University of Ghana) and you don’t give me an allowance, what sense does this make. So, as I’m speaking to you now, the decision has already been taken to cancel the allowances. Trainees will no longer get the allowance,” he said in Twi.



