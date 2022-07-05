Government has given us $25 Million but we need more money - National Cathedral Board

The National Cathedral

The National Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has averred that the construction of the National Cathedral is a collaboration between the government of Ghana and Churches.

Secretary to the Board Prophet, Victor Kusi Boateng, explained that the role of the church through the Board is embarking on a campaign to mobilize resources whereas the government provided the land and seed money for the project.



The man of God stated that the Board was still in talks with the government to find the most appropriate seed money for the cathedral.



He revealed that the seed money the Board has received so far is $25 million.



He added that the amount was not enough, and we have appealed to the government to give us additional money, but "if the government is unable to do so, we have faith that Christians will understand the project and support it."

Prophet Boateng was hopeful the project would be completed in a record time, specifically in 2024.



He reiterated that the national cathedral is a project of priority that will boost Ghana’s tourism sector considering the various components of the project.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the current state of the cathedral and matter and matters arising.