Government has lived up to expectations of making Ghana safer – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Government has invested heavily in Ghana’s security sector, Bawumia

Bawumia commends IGP Dampare



Vice president commissions Shukura District Police Command



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered on its promise of making Ghana safer and more peaceful.



Dr. Bawumia said that Ghana is relatively safer and peaceful now because of investments the government has made in the security sector and this feat has been recognised by the international community.



The vice president, who said this at the inauguration of the Shukura District Police Command, added that the government will continue to invest in the country’s security agencies so that they will have all the needed tools to protect the citizenry.



“This government has lived up to the expectations [in boosting safety and security in the country]. Ghana continues to enjoy a good reputation as a peaceful and safe country with an enviable international image as an oasis of peace. Recent data shows that we are the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa and the most peaceful country in West Africa. This is according to the most recent Global Peace Index.