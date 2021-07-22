Government has not banned mining - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

• Small scale mining has not been banned in Ghana

• This was announced by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker



• He urged the Association to display their addresses on their concessions to prevent unwarranted attacks



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has stated categorically that government has not banned mining in the country.



According to him, the mining sector supports the economy, therefore, government cannot ban mining.



George Mireku Duker said, “Mining supports Ghana’s economy hence, government has not and will not ban mining in the country."

He urged licensed miners to continue working within the right environment whilst maintaining professional standards as is required of them.



“Your mining activities should match your licenses acquired...We want you to do the right things, drop your old self and take on your new clothes in mining,” Mireku Duker told small-scale miners.



He passed these comments while engaging the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale miners (GNASSM) on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Kumasi.



The deputy Lands and Natural resources Minister also urged the Association to display their addresses on their concessions to prevent unwarranted attacks from the Operation Halt team who have been tasked to protect the country's waterbodies and forest reserves.