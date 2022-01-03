Government has not cancelled teacher and nurse trainees’ allowance – Education Ministry

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has debunked news making the rounds that the government has cancelled payment of allowances to teaching and nursing trainees.

According to the Ministry, its “attention has been drawn to publications by some media houses in which the writers are circulating fabricated news to misinform the public regarding the cancellation of teacher and nurse trainees’ allowance.”



In a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Ministry of Education said it has not “engaged in any consultations whatsoever regarding the cancellation of teacher and nurse trainees’ allowance.”



The ministry has thus urged Ghanaians to treat such publications as “false and without merit.”



The allowance was introduced by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after assuming power in 2016.

The policy was one of the many campaign promises that the president and the New Patriotic Party made in opposition.



Delays in payment of the allowance over the period has led to questions of sustainability.



