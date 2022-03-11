Government has not paid NHIS service providers since July 2021 – Ato Forson

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Forson says ‘all statutory funds are in arrears’

Arrears to common fund is even worse – MP



We will soon start ‘cash and carry’ system – Health Providers



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the government of owing service providers of the National Health Insurance Scheme arrears of at least 9 months.



In a tweet posted on March 11, 2022, Dr Forson said that the arrears of the service providers form part of a long list of debts the government owes.



The ex-deputy finance minister who is also the member of parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam added that the arrears the government owes statutory funds including the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Road Fund are even worse.

“According to service providers of the NHIS, the NHIA has not paid their claims since July 2021. The situation is even more precarious for the DACF & the Road fund. All statutory funds are in arrears, service providers and government contractors are all suffering,” the tweet by Ato Forson read.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the president of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, Samuel Boakye Donkor, affirmed that the government owed service providers.



“The least arrears are facilities owed from July 2021, some facilities have arrears from March 2021, others February 2021 and there are even some that are owed since 2020 and 2019,” he said in Twi.



Boakye Donkor warned that should the situation persist, private health facilities across the country will soon start operating a “cash and carry” system.



