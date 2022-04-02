Government has not paid student loans for about 2 years – NUGS President

President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye

Boakye says students not receiving loans is very worrying

Government must urgently address issues with payment of student loans – Boakye



Teacher and nursing trainee allowances have also defaulted – NUGS



President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye, has bemoaned the inability of the Student’s Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to pay loans to students.



Speaking at the NUGS’s 56th Residential Congress at Ejisu on April 1, 2021, the NUGS president said that the SLTF has defaulted on paying the loans of students for about two years.



According to Yiadom Boakye, the default in the payment of the loans has subdued the excitement students got when the government introduced the No Guarantor Policy which is to make it easier for students to acquire loans.