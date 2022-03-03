Government has not put school feeding program on hold – GSFP National coordinator

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has said it has not suspended the programme.
This follows reports a section of the media that management of the programme has suspended it.
Condemning the claims that the programme had been suspended, the National Coordinator for the GSFP Gertrude Quashigah said: “NO! Government has not put Ghana School Feeding Programme on hold.”
She noted that the reports of the suspension of the programme are misleading.
She further noted that the reports can cause fear among beneficiaries of the programme, their parents and caterers.
