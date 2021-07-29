Government has shown no commitment to resolving issues of UTAG - Apaak

Deputy ranking member on the education committee of parliament, Clement Apaak

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak, says the government must be blamed for the labour unrest in the teaching front by the University Teachers Association (UTAG).

UTAG is insisting that its members will go on strike, beginning August 2, 2021, if issues concerning their conditions of service are not addressed by the end of July 2021.



President of the Association, Prof. Charles Marfo, said the decision is a result of the government’s failure to properly resolve their concerns regarding their conditions of service over a period of time.



UTAG had lamented what it calls the slow nature of ongoing negotiations on the salaries and conditions of service of its members.



Dr. Apaak said the government has not been serious in engaging UTAG and addressing their problems.



The Legislator who represents the constituents of Builsa South posited that the issue should have been addressed three years ago but due to the lack of commitment on the part of the government they have failed.

He said they keep promising and failing to deliver on these promises and so, UTAG is disappointed and not happy.



He noted that even when UTAG comes to the negotiation table, the government doesn't send the appropriate representatives such as the Finance Minister to the table.



He said over the years UTAG has consistently stated that the government is not sensitive to their plights and not taking them seriously.



"We must blame the government over the UTAG issue. The government failed in their job and the strike would affect teaching and learning at the universities,” he added.



In his view and as a former member of UTAG, he asserted that the conditions of service of UTAG members has deteriorated.

He said at the beginning of the implementation of the single spine salary structure, the conditions were not the best but it has deteriorated over the years.



The Student population in universities has increased, the workload has also increased, but lecturers are not benefitting from an improved condition of service.



The government should improve their conditions of service and appreciate their sacrifices.