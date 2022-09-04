Government implementing ingenious policies to achieve gender parity – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the role of the ruling NPP government in reducing the gender disparity in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia revealed the NPP government have implemented several ingenious policies which have significantly cutdown on gender disparity in Ghanaian society.



The Vice President made the revelation whilst speaking during the maiden AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum currently ongoing in Barbados.



Dr Mahamadu Bawumia pointed to several government policies which have contributed towards creating more gender parity in Ghana.

The Vice President cited the use of medical drones to deliver medical supplies all over the country as a policy that has contributed to reducing gender disparity.



"The medical drone delivery system, one of the finest in the world, has six centres undertaking 100 flights per day, supplying blood products and medical suppliers to rural areas and helping to save expectant mothers and ultimately reducing the maternal mortality rate in Ghana."



The Vice President also pointed to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has had the side effect of increasing female enrolment and once again, increasing gender parity.