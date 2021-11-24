Government imposes 4pm to 6am curfew on Bawku and its environs

The curfew starts at 4pm and ends at 6am the next morning

Bawku Municipality and environs to go under curfew effective November 24, 2021

Minister announces ban on carrying of weapons in areas under curfew



Bawku curfew necessitated by insecurity threats – Minister



The Minister for Interior has announced the imposition of a curfew on the people of Bawku Municipality and its environs.



The curfew according to a statement signed by the Minister, Ambrose Dery, has been necessitated by some insecurity threats in the communities.



The curfew which comes into effect today, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, is said to commence on 4:00 pm each day and end at 6:00 am the next morning.



“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 4:00p.m. to 6:00 a.m. effective Wednesday, 24, November, 2021.

“The imposition of the curfew has been as a result of threat of insecurity in the communities concerned,” the statement said.



Further to the directive, the Minister, while urging leaders of the affected communities to exercise restraint in confronting their challenges, announced a total ban on carrying of arms, ammunition and offensive weapons by any individual within the affected communities.



“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on alll persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the minister further directed.



Read the full statement below:



