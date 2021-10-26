Government initiatives are not political - Courage Asase

Courage Asase, Managing Director of the Ho Node Hub

Source: GNA

Courage Asase, Managing Director of the Ho Node Hub, a digital and business innovation outlet, has called on the citizenry to dispel perceptions that government’s programmes are accessible only to entities that identified with political parties.

He said the notion, which was being widely accepted, was affecting the patronage of programmes and interventions from both state and non-state agencies and must be disabused.



The Managing Director made the call during an advocacy session for women entrepreneurs in Ho, in collaboration with Reach for Change.



"Perceptions have affected a lot of businesses because most people believe that once an initiative is coming from the government, it is tainted politically,” he said, adding that a multi-stakeholder approach had become necessary to encourage more businesses and potential entrepreneurs to look towards available growth opportunities.



Mr Asase also encouraged businesses to position and maintain their investor-ready outlook to be able to benefit from opportunity-laden agencies and initiatives that abound.



The session engaged a community of women-led businesses and young people as part of the training and was organized with support from Social Enterprise Ghana.



SMEs and startups in the fashion, health and food sectors in the Region were sensitized to identify and engage various stakeholders and duty bearers towards growth and to explore challenges and opportunities in accessing Government’s business services.

Participants alluded to a lack of interest in pursuing the government’s support initiatives, particularly those implemented through its agencies over speculations of politicized disbursements.



Others identified assess to information as a challenge.



Ms. Sylvia Demanya, Chief Executive Officer of Syldem Company Limited, said the lack of information affected most businesses, saying some officers were unwilling to provide SMEs with the needed information.



Mr. Solomon Twum, Country Director for Reach for Change, said the advocacy session, the first of a three-part series, was necessary to address the disconnect that existed between SMEs and duty bearers.



He said SMEs and State Agencies, along the business value chain, would be brought together for a knowledge-sharing session within the first quarter of 2022.