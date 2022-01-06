Government institutions are poor at handling labor relations issues – Expert asserts

Austin Gamey, Labour expert

Labor Consultant, Austin Gamey says labor relations wings of government institutions are not apt in dealing with issues of civil servants.

He explained labor relations as predominantly being hinged on a high level of employee inclusion in decision making, which he says government institutions lack.



“To be honest, government institutions like the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the health sector do not know how to manage the people side of the business. They are always complaining about the lack of resources. I learnt a lesson when I ventured into politics earlier on in life. The people in these sectors do not know how to handle the people side of the business. They can’t even handle negotiations,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Mr. Gamey disclosed the country’s labor act itself does not favor the people side of the business “and that is why we have one form of strike or the other every now and then.”



The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has called on its members across the country to withdraw their services from tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, over their unpaid professional development allowances.

Addressing the media, the General Secretary of the Union, Mark Dankyira Korankye disclosed that all their members, both in the schools, district, and regional offices are going to withdraw their services until an amicable settlement is reached.



Sharing insights into this development, the labor expert regards the needs of TEWU as not grievous to merit a misunderstanding. He believes should the appropriate authorities engage them and explain the real circumstances to them, the strike action will be suspended.



He advised the government to rather be upfront with the truth to these bodies rather than promise them what they cannot fulfill.