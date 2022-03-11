Government introduces measures to ease trauma Ghanaians suffered from war in Ukraine

The 12th batch of seventeen additional Ghanaian nationals at the KIA

The 12th batch of seventeen (17) additional Ghanaian nationals was received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This brings the total number of evacuees to 210 as of 3:00 p.m., 9th March 2022.



The Ministry said the government had put in place measures to ensure their mental health and efforts being made to ensure the continuation of their education.

Dr. Kwaku Brobbey Asenso, a Psychiatrist with the Mental Health Association informed the students about the arrangements that have been put in place to help ease the psychological trauma they suffered from the war in Ukraine.



