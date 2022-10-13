Government investing $740 in water, increases access to clean water to 87% – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government is investing an amount of $740 million dollars in the provision of potable water dubbed ‘water for all’.

Dr Bawumia who was speaking at the commissioning of a town water project in Tuna said the successes chalked by government in providing portable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers has resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.



“We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water sanitation for all. In this regard, the government of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has had a policy of water for all. This water for all policy has resulted in an investment program of about 740 million dollars in terms of investment in water systems in various towns and communities,” he said.

The Vice President intimated that Ghana has over the last five years not recorded a single case of cholera due to the huge investments made to provide clean drinking water and increasing the overall access to water to 87%, 96% for urban access while rural access stands at 74%.



“If you will all avert your mind, Ghana has not had a single case of cholera in the last five years. Not one single case of cholera,” he added.