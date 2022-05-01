Government is committed to resourcing Ghana Immigration Service - Minister

Ambrose Dery was at the Hamile Border Post

Source: GNA

The Government is committed to resourcing the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to realise its true potential and make good its mandate.

It would, therefore, continue to provide the resources needed to make the GIS work and improve regional stability along the northern border regions of Ghana, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has said.



He said this during the handing over of the renovated Hamile Border Post to the GIS at Hamile in the Upper West Region.



He said the renovation of the Border Post was one of the several projects the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) had undertaken under the initiative of the “Strengthening Border Security and Border Community Resilience in the Gulf of Guinea” project.



It aimed to improve stability along the northern border regions of Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cote D'Ivoire.



The Interior Minister said the government’s mission, in that regard, was to encourage development to improve the quality of life of the people in the context of regular migration.

He envisaged that that mission would be fulfilled through partnerships and support from other governments and institutions to achieve greater heights in development.



To effectively manage migration, government would strengthen national and regional institutions and structures with support from the IOM, adding that GIS, and in effect the Hamile and Kulungugu Border Posts, would be the primary beneficiaries, he said.



Mr Dery commended the German Federal Foreign Office and the IOM for their commitment to ensuring that all the relevant infrastructure were improved.



He said the provision of the Migration Information and Data Analyses System at the Post would afford the State the capacity to collect, process, analyse and share traveller information as well as support the digitisation of migration data to improve traveller control.



This is inline with the government’s objective to champion the Digital Ghana Agenda, which seeks to digitise government services, build a biometric National Identification Register, deploy a digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability and institutionalise the paperless port operations among others.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Daniel Krull, said that border security management was an important policy but that alone could not solve the security problem, hence the need to strengthen the resilience of border communities to enhance stability and development.



He said the security policy of the government was comprehensive and Germany was happy to continue to partner Ghana to tighten security at the borders.



In 2021 the German Government committed 100 million dollars for projects in Ghana.