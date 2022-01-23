Government launches full scale probe into Apiate explosion – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is Minister for Information

The government is launching a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to Thursday’s huge explosion in Appiatse, a town around Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who disclosed this in an interview with CNN on Friday January 21, 2022, said the investigation will help government determine whether the protocols for transporting explosives in the country were adhered to so as to enable government to put in place appropriate measures to prevent such tragedy from occurring in the future.



“There is going to be a full-scale enquiry after the initial sequence of events have been properly gathered and an assessment made on whether or not the protocols for transporting materials of that nature were followed to the letter and if anybody unfortunately did not do the right thing, the necessary sanctions come to bear and if indeed there are lapses in the protocol, some more stringent measures will be put in place,” Nkrumah said.



At least 13 people have been confirmed dead with 59 people sustaining varying degrees of injury after a vehicle carrying mining explosives traveling from Tarkwa to Chirano collided with a motorcycle at Appiatse razing down houses in the community.

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a government delegation including Minister for Interior, Minister of Information, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and officials of the Mineral Commission to commiserate with the families of the affected.



Dr. Bawumia said government will bear the cost of medical assistance and other support for the families of those affected and it will through the State Housing Company (SHC) provide affordable housing for those whose houses were destroyed in the explosion.