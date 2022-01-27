Government meeting with minority on E-Levy ends inconclusively

Ghana’s parliament

A meeting between the government and the minority on the introduction of E-Levy has ended inconclusively on Thursday.



The government team led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta met the minority in the early hours of Thursday, January, 27.



Sources told GhanaWeb that during the discussion, government still maintained the stance of 1.75 percent on E-Levy.

The minority then questioned the essence of the engagement if government still maintains the 1.75 percent on E-Levy.



They however ended the meeting without any conclusive decision.



Government is expected to present the E-Levy before the house on Tuesday, February 1 as they are currently engaging stakeholders and some sections of the public.



As part of the consultation, government will hold a town hall meeting in Koforidua later on Thursday.