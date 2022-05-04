Government moves residents of Apiate into newly refurbished homes

Some of the residents moving into their refurbished homes at Apiate. Photo: Adomonline

Apiate razed down to the ground after explosion

Govt promises to rebuild Apiate



800 victims of Apiate moved into 125 households



After five months since the government began work on buildings intended for the relocation of residents of Apiate, the first batch of displaced persons have been moved into their new homes.



The residents of the community had been assured of the government’s commitment to rebuild their community after an explosion razed the place completely to the ground, with many losing their lives, in January 2022.



In a report by adomonline.com, it said that the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, indicated that the number of structures that have so far been completed is 37.

According to him, all the buildings have been refurbished with roofing, doors and windows, with carpets laid in each room, and will house some 800 victims of 125 households.



“Our visit here today was just to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are put in place for a smooth transition on 4th May 2022 on which we will come with the Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor to officially handover the buildings to the people.



“I’m happy with what I’ve seen today, most of them have moved in and gradually we hope that all will move in before we return on Wednesday,” he said during an unannounced visit to Apiate.



Benito Owusu-Bio also indicated that plans are now far-advanced to start work on the main Apiate site, adding that tendering has been opened.