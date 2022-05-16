Government must cushion drivers – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party

General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has called on the ruling government to come up with interventions to support commercial transport operators.

Her plea comes on the back of constant hikes in fuel prices and the rising inflation rate in Ghana.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on May 7, announced a 20% upward adjustment in transport fares.



This was prior to an earlier announcement by the Union that it hopes to adjust transportation fares upwards by 30% effective Friday, May 13.



The Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, has described as unlawful, the increase in transport fares ahead of an engagement with transport operators.

He said the conventional meeting between the Ministry and stakeholders in the sector has not been held to agree on any fare increase, “We’ve called a meeting for the transport operators to come to the Ministry for us to have that conversation and a decision can be taken.



Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah advised the minister to rather pamper drivers, rather than be strict with them.



“If the government can also find a way to subsidize or support drivers when it comes to the prices and purchasing of spare parts, then it should do so,” she stated.



According to her, the government’s support to drivers will eventually create convenience for the people and by extension create some goodwill between them (gov’t) and drivers. This relationship she believes will prevent any independent increase in transport fares in the future.