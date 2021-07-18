Government must foster assistance giving among citizenry - Armah Kofi-Buah

MP for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah says in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government must create the necessary steps to ensure that Ghanaian support one another in the country.

The MP noted with concern that US$100 billion go to charity in the United States of America annually.



Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, global malnutrition had increased and many people go to bed on empty stomachs.



Mr Armah-Kofi Buah was speaking at a stakeholder meeting to mark the First Year Anniversary of the Ellembelle Food Bank at Ambainu in the Western Region.



The MP who was a former Minister for Energy and Petroleum said at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank was launched to store food for onward distribution to the aged, poor and needy in the Ellembelle District.



Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said so far the Food Bank had distributed raw food items to over 6,000 vulnerable people and the figure was expected to double to 12,000 people in the second year.



The MP reminded the people that "the Food Bank programme was not about NPP and NDC, but one that would inure to the benefit of all the vulnerable in the District,” stressing that "the gesture was a service to God".

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah lauded the independent management committee who in collaboration with major stakeholders such as assembly members and Chiefs, got a list of those who were really in need to benefit from the project.



He observed that Ghana had a rich culture of belonging but was gradually losing it and there was the need for all efforts to revive it.



The MP intimated that he was in constant touch with two other MPs in the Nzema area to establish the Nzema Development Tourism Board to bring more jobs to the area.



He donated a cheque for GHc20,000.00 to sustain the project.



The Chairman of the Food Bank and Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyamekeh Fofole said the committee had secured a-10-acre farmland for the cultivation of food crops to stock the bank.



He said as part of its target, the committee was to double beneficiaries with 3,000 bags of rice, 1,500 bags of maize, 700 bags of sugar assorted ingredients, 400 tins of milk, 1,500 frozen fish and 500 tubers of yam.

Nana Fofole therefore urged well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Bank in cash and kind to sustain the initiative.



He said through the generosity and selflessness of the committee, donations to the food bank have been judiciously utilized.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evaloe-Ajomoro Gwira, Mr Kofi Arko Nokoe, thanked the people of Ellembelle for their support for him to go to Parliament.



He pledged his support for the success of the Food Bank and to team up with the MP for Ellembelle and Jomoro to stem youth unemployment in the Nzema area.



Mr Nokoe donated GHC2,000 to the Food Bank.



The Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketiah who chaired the function, said the well-being of Africans was characterised by inter-dependence and lauded Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah for the humanitarian gesture.

Nana Kobina Nketiah advised people in the Ellembelle area to foster unity, love and peace to spearhead development, adding that the presence of refugees at Ambainu must remind the people of Nzemaland of the need to sustain the peace in the country.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh in a speech by the Coordinating Director of the Assembly, pledged the readiness of the Assembly to partner the expansion of the project and to ensure its sustenance.



The DCE advised the Food Bank Committee to fall on technocrats at the Assembly for assistance.



He pledged GHc5,000 towards the project.



The Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, thanked the MP for major projects such as the Mobile Clinic van, AYA Elder Care Centre and the Food Bank, which have transformed Ellembelle.



He said the people of Ellembelle voted for nothing but development and lauded the MP for his selflessness and stint for development.

Nana Amihere Kpanyinli reiterated the Traditional Council's resolve to partner Mr Armah-Kofi Buah to succeed in the development of Ellembelle.



A number of corporate entities, the District Assembly and individuals donated in cash and kind to the Food Bank project.