Government must support well performing private schools - MCE

MCE for Asante Akyem North, Francis Oti Boateng

The MCE for Asante Akyem North, Francis Oti Boateng, has said there is the need for government to offer assistance to private educational institutions that are doing well to compliment government’s efforts in education.

According to him, it is the duty of government to provide the needed education for its people and for private schools to take up that challenge and do more in that regard, is a good reason for government to support them.



Mr Boateng who said Crystal Height International School was one such school that deserved government support said this at the school’s 2022 4th graduation ceremony.



For his part, the Administrator of Crystal Heights International School, Mr. Mensah Emmanuel Yao, said the milestone in education is something worth commemorating and enjoying.

He said the school which started eight years ago, has chalked several successes which will inure to the national development and modernisation.



He said, circular education is not only to build the academic capacity of children but to ensure that they are educated holistically.



The pupils showcased some robotic activities, cultural dance, choreography, military drills and many more.