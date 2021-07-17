Government must tighten coronavirus restrictions - Expert

File photo

Samuel Arthur, a community health advocate is pushing for the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions to help contain the spread of the viral disease in the country.

His call is coming on the back of fears the country may witness a third wave following recent increase in active cases.



Speaking on on Asaase Radio, Arthur said: “Only a couple of weeks ago, I know Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko had a match… apparently this is the time when this new variant had showed up, now if the variant is that deadly and from what we are hearing the variant is such that the kind of vaccines we are receiving will not be able to deal adequately with it …



“Then I find it a bit more disturbing why we don’t want to tighten the restrictions and ensure that these protocols actually are adhered to.”



Arthur added: “If the stadiums are opened, funerals are happening, people are congregating, people are meeting and unfortunately most people are not adhering to the protocols and we want to place our fortunes on luck and luck will not work in this case.”



The community health advocate said the continuous flouting of the COVID-19 protocols at various social gatherings across the country calls for a rethink of the approach in tackling the viral disease.

Case update



At least 158 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) pushing the country’s active cases to 2,512.



The death toll now stands at 806 after two additional fatalities were recorded across the country.



The total number of confirmed cases is 98,114 out of which 94,796 have recovered.