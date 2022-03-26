Government must upscale national TB intervention programmes—NGO

World TB Day is observed on March 24, every year

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMeF), a media advocacy non-governmental organization, has called on the government to scale up national Tuberculosis (TB) interventions programmes.

It said the country could join the globe to end the TB epidemic by 2035 only if the government invested heavily in TB control programmes.



A statement issued and signed by Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, its founder and Chief Executive Officer, reiterated the need for improved TB/HIV coordination monitoring and evaluation as well as research to support treatment and screening strategies.



A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to commemorate the 2021 World TB Day called on the government to increase investment in TB interventions.



World TB Day is observed on March 24, every year to raise public awareness and understanding about TB, one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers and this year’s day is celebrated on the theme “Invest to End TB, Save Lives”.



“Scaling up towards accelerated universal access to TB control requires a comprehensive strategic plan to serve as a national response to the ravaging epidemic,” it said.

The statement expressed regret that over the years the marginalised and vulnerable people’s involvement in the preparation of TB strategic plans had been limited.



It said the vulnerable population must be actively involved in TB programmes to help support community mobilization.



This would greatly help to reduce high TB/HIV stigma in local communities, the statement said and announced GLOMeF in its new strategic plan on TB/HIV control focused on Community Level Behaviour Change Communication and Prevention.



“This is to enhance community members’ awareness and knowledge of TB/HIV and TB/HIV stigma reduction issues in rural communities, thereby rallying community support mobilization to enhance uptake of active case finding in rural communities”, it added.



It said the Foundation would also develop and distribute information, education and communication (IEC) materials and pamphlets on TB/HIV to the most-at-risk population in rural communities.