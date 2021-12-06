Government must use chiefs as development agents – Economist

Economist, Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist, and Executive Director of Centre for Greater Impact Africa has recommended that government engage chiefs and other traditional leaders as agents for development in their respective jurisdictions.

Rev. Dr. Mensah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said currently, the traditional heads are not being given any meaningful role to play in governance and development.



“Before the colonial days, we had our system of governance, also currently, we have traditional councils and the house of chiefs who play major roles, but at the end of the day it’s like we are just recognising that they are chiefs and not giving them any meaningful role to play in society,” he said.



He, therefore, called for the roles and responsibilities of traditional leaders to be redefined as according to him, that would help the country to develop economically and socially.



He noted that for instance, when the government is awarding road contracts and other developmental programmes in a particular area, the various traditional councils within that area could come together to form a monitoring, evaluation, and supervisory team to check on the projects.



The Economist said by so doing, they would act as checks and balances for the government on the ground, adding that “if they are going to construct roads in your traditional area and you will connive and condone with the contractor to embezzle the funds, at the end of the day your people will come after you and so no one will blame the government again.”



Rev Dr. Mensah added that the government must seriously consider delegating some of its responsibilities to traditional authorities as they can discharge such responsibilities in their areas.

Touching on the poor structural and town planning in the rural areas, he expressed worry that development planning only took into account the cities and urban centres leaving behind the hinterlands.



Rev Dr. Mensah said the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority needed to be strengthened and repositioned for national planning.



“I have realised that the development planning only takes into account the cities and the urban centres, so when we go to our traditional areas you will still see people putting up buildings anyhow,” He said.



Rev. Dr. Mensah indicated that there was the need to start developing the traditional areas to the standards of cities in terms of building and how the best allocation of land for certain amenities could be made.



“Allocation of lands for building schools including senior high schools, colleges, office for the fire, and police services, hospital and clinic, parks and gardening, all these things we need to plan for them,” he said.