Government needs your support to fight corruption – Deputy Attorney General tells Ghanaians

Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

A Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has said all Ghanaian citizens must be involved in the fight against corruption in order to enable the government to win the war against such practices.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah noted that no government around the world has been able to fight corruption without the involvement of its citizens.



“Experience from around indicates that no government can fight corruption without the involvement of the citizens. Corruption should be fought vigorously by all citizens.



“The fight against corruption should not be left in the hands of the government alone, you and I have a role to play,” he said while speaking at the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table in Accra on Tuesday, March 22.



The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, for his part indicated that as part of the fight against corruption, his office will be naming and shaming persons found to have engaged in corruption.

This, he said, will go along with the prosecution of the persons engaged in graft.



He said, “We will be measuring corruption, we will be ascertaining the breeding of corruption, we will be naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, we will be examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking punitive and remedial measures to crack down corruption through prosecution and asset recoveries.”



He further indicated that all public institutions, departments, and agencies will be required to prepare and submit Integrity Plans intended at assessing deficiencies in all their activities to determine their vulnerability and exposure to corrupt practices.



“It is time to move beyond the composite annual ranking of countries on corruption drop list to our own local narrative,” Mr. Agyebeng said.