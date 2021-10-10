Government not against illegal mining - Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency Samuel Abu Jinapor has told the Chiefs and people of the Bole Traditional Area that President Akuffo- Addo government is never against small scale mininG.

The minister who was on a five-day working visit to the five Regions of the North added that, government is not against small scale mining in the country but seriously against irresponsible mining that degrade the environment.



Mr Jinapor admonished the people of Bole and it’s environs to embrace environmentally friendly mining practices that will benefit everyone.



The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) in a speech read on his behalf described the MP for Damongo as the beacon of hope for the youth of the Gonja Kingdom and Savannah region as whole which the minister must see himself as such.

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso further used the opportunity to commend the Damongo MP President Akufo-Addo for the steps taken in recovering and sustaining the ecosystem of Ghana through the implementation of pragmatic policies such as the Green Ghana and community small scale mining initiative.



He disclosed further to the minister that the Bole Traditional Council under his leadership as the Bolewura has ordered the removal all mining equipment from the Black Volta and currently has no single mining equipment in water bodies of the Bole Traditional Area.



The Bolewura appealed to the minister to look into a land dispute between Gonjas and Bandas since the Banda people persistently continue to issue threats and claim of ownership of certain lands of Gonja Kingdom (Dokochina).