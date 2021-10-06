Government officials who ‘stole’ COVID-19 cash now sick because I cursed them – NPP Man

President of Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), Alex Kwaku Tetteh

The President of Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), Alex Kwaku Tetteh, has revealed that there are some top officials in the Akufo-Addo government who are seriously ill and need God’s intervention to survive because they embezzled public funds.

Speaking to Oheneba Boamah Bennie on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM Tuesday, the leader of the civil society organisation who is also a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated that the said officials had allegedly embezzled funds meant for stabilizing the economy after COVID-19 struck.



The World Bank Board of Executive Directors in November last year approved an additional credit of $130 million from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.



The credit facility in the health sector was to support the Government of Ghana to scale up its efforts to mitigate the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and to safely reopen the country’s economy.



The government of Ghana was expected to use the funds to help expand communications and awareness campaigns nationwide to reduce risks of infection and to increase understanding of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Mr Tetteh said the funds which were supposed to support persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups such as survivors from gender-based violence, who had been affected by the pandemic were not used in the right way.

He told host Oheneba Boamah Bennieh that when he realized that the funds were channeled to other ventures meant to enrich some top officials of the Akufo-Addo government, he invoked curses on the officials after several warnings to them through the media.



“When the pandemic struck, this government went to take money from the World Bank. People were suffering yet the government did not channel the funds to the people. I invoked curses on those people,” he said.



The NPP financier went on, “I warned that the officials who did not have mercy on the poor but went on to use the COVID-19 money to enrich themselves will use the money to treat serious illness.”



“Today, we know and have heard of those who have undergone kidney surgery while others are undergoing liver transplants. That is the result of the curses,” Alex Tetteh added.