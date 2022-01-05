Government on course to fully dualise Accra, Kumasi roads – Roads minister

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

President Akufo-Addo has declared 2021 the second year of roads

Over 2000 people died through road accidents in 2021



Roads Minister urges motorists to stop overspeeding



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has said the government is on course to fully dualise roads in Accra and Kumasi in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to the media, the minister said that government had already engaged road contractors to ensure that the dualization is completed before the end of 2024.



“Our determination is to fully dualise Accra and Kumasi within the second term of President Akufo-Addo.

“We should have either fully completed or substantially completed the Accra-Kumasi dualisation. I can promise the people of this country. It is on course and we are determined to do that,” he said.



Amoako-Attah who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West, took the opportunity to advice motorists to drive carefully because a lot of lives are being lost through road accidents.



He cautioned motorists to adhere to the speed limits on the various roads so they avoid accidents.



“I expect drivers to be very cautious, not only this stretch of road but wherever, throughout the country, on all the 80,000 km road network of our country.



“Don’t let us talk about only the commercial drivers. You and I are also drivers,” he added.