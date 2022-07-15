Government optimistic about emerging stronger from IMF bailout

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the government’s decision to opt for an IMF bailout is driven by four key issues which have affected the country’s debt sustainability.

He mentioned the financial sector clean-up, excess capacity charges, and the Covid-19 debts, which cost the country 54 billion cedis coupled with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dr. Bawumia was however optimistic that Ghana will come out stronger with determination and commitment. The Vice President said this when he launched the Accra Business School Information Technology Programmes in Accra.