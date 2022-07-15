1
Menu
News

Government optimistic about emerging stronger from IMF bailout

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the government’s decision to opt for an IMF bailout is driven by four key issues which have affected the country’s debt sustainability.

He mentioned the financial sector clean-up, excess capacity charges, and the Covid-19 debts, which cost the country 54 billion cedis coupled with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dr. Bawumia was however optimistic that Ghana will come out stronger with determination and commitment. The Vice President said this when he launched the Accra Business School Information Technology Programmes in Accra.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report