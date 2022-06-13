8
Government owes Korle-Bu GH¢5 million in COVID treatment – Management

Korle Bu Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra says the government is owing to the facility a whopping GH¢5 million in COVID-19 expenditure.

Speaking to GHOne News, the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Dr. Opoku-Ware Ampomah stated that a lot of factors are affecting the operation of the hospital including funds owed by the government.

“We did undertake COVID care so there are some monies about five million Ghana cedis still outstanding that we are engaging the Ministry for reimbursement so that we can continue to provide care to our patients.

“You will also appreciate that some of the challenges are beyond the control of the institution. We have had the devaluation and the exchange rates which have affected a lot of our input which is mostly imported,” Dr. Ampomah stated.

On his part, the Ranking Member for Parliamentary Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh expressed worry over why the government should owe Korle-Bu.

He added that the revelation by the Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Hospital shows how the government has misused the covid funds.

“You know the government announced that the treatment of COVID-19 was free. So if you go into the books of Korle-Bu the government is owing to them five million Ghana cedis on covid expenditure.

“Meanwhile, we have spent not less than GH¢23 billion and we are still owing Korle-Bu five million,” Mr. Akandoh disclosed.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
