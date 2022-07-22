Government owes WAEC GH¢22 million - Dr. Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has suggested that the 2022 calendar for the 2022 BECE and WASSCE would be affected because the government has started the West African Examination Council of the needed resources for the two examinations.

The MP says the government has not released any money to the WAEC for them to prepare for the examinations for final year students in the Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools, respectively.



He disclosed that WAEC needs not less than GH¢90 million to prepare for the organization of the examinations.



What made the situation worse, he added, was that the government is owing WAEC GH¢24 million for the organization of the 2021 BECE and 2021 WASSCE.

He wants the government to release the needed resources so WAEC will prepare adequately for the exams.



"As we speak, WAEC needs a minimum of GH¢90 million to prepare for the 2022 BECE and WASSCE. Those monies have not been released. So there is the possibility that WAEC’s calender could be disrupted. So we want to use this opportunity to call on the government to do the needful. Pay WAEC the GH¢23 million arrears for WASSCE and BECE of 2021 and make the GH¢96 million available to WAEC to prepare adequately so that our young men and women who are looking forward to writing their terminal exams at the JHS level and SHS level would not be disappointed.”