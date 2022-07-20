Government owes WAEC as WASSCE draws nigh

Students sitting for an examination

Source: GNA

Government owes the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after failing to pay the body for conducting the 2021, West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Sources close to the Council said as of July 19, 2022, WAEC had not received any funds for this year’s WASSCE and BECE.



The source told the GNA that the council would urgently need money to conduct the two examinations in the country.



Meanwhile, this year’s WASSCE is expected to commence on August 1, 2022, to September 27, 2022 whiles BECE starts on October 17 to 21, 2022.



A total of 422, 883 candidates from 977 schools have registered for this year’s WASSCE.

There were media reports that the Government owes WAEC a total of GHS23,011, 827.00 after conducting the 2021 WASSCE and BECE.



The report further explained that government needed to pay GHS15,790,072 for WASSCE and GHC7,221,755 for BECE.



It further suggested that WAEC urgently needs a total of GHC96, 694,432.40 to prepare for the upcoming WASSC and BECE, which the source could not confirm.