Government owes us over GHC10bn – Road contractors

Kwasi Amoako Atta Roads Minister121 Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Vice Chairman of the Road Contractors Association of Ghana, Stephen Kwaku Attasi, has revealed that the government owes members of the Association a whopping amount of over GHS10 billion for roads constructed over the past five years.

According to Mr. Attasi, 35 members of the Association have died because of debt.

He added that some have lost their wives because they could not fend for them.

“As I’m talking to you, this morning some people are at the Ministry of Roads and Highways presenting their payment vouchers for works done in the roads construction sector,” he said on the Dwabre Mu morning show on Accra-based CTV hosted by Nana Otu Darko on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The National Vice President was interrogating the president’s claims of constructing over 10,000 kilometres of roads in the past years.

He revealed that the government has stopped giving road contractors mobilization and "when you talk they say you are doing politics".

He noted that in recent times it takes a brave heart for one to be a road contractor in the country because they are unpaid after they have executed their jobs leaving them in debt and financial difficulties.

