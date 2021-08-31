Government paid US$1 million to two foreign companies for COVID-19 Tracker App - Sosu alleges

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu

• Francis Sosu has revealed the involvement of two foreign companies behind the COVID-19 Tracker App

• He alleges that Government paid a US$1 million contract sum a month after the app was registered for use



• The two companies Sosu named are; iQuent Technology and Ascend Digital Solutions



The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has alleged government awarded a US$1 million contract to two foreign companies for the infamous COVID-19 Tracker App.



The two companies according to the Madina lawmaker are iQuent Technology and Ascend Digital Solutions.



The allegation was contained in a write-up sighted by GhanaWeb, in which Sosu revealed that the contract was first awarded a month after the app was registered for use, a move he [Sosu] believes raises substantial corrupt practice.

He stressed that it remained unclear how an amount of US$7.4 million earmarked for community engagement and risk communication on the Coronavirus pandemic was also expended.



“Also, the US$1million Covid-19 tracker app awarded to two foreign companies, iQuent Technology and Ascend Digital Solutions a month after registration raises substantial corruption issues, as well as the US$240,000 spent on the launch of the tracker,” portions of the write read.



“It is also unclear how the US$7.4million earmarked for community engagement and risk communication was utilized,” it added.



Read his full write below:



