Government pays contracted South Korean investor $500,000 to revamp nationalism park

MCE Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, has indicated that his outfit in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has contracted an investor from South Korea to help revamp the nationalism park into a state-of-the-art relaxation park.

He said this in an interview with GhanaWeb on the sideline of the Green Ghana Day celebration held on Friday, June 9, 2023.



According to him, the assembly has taken steps to sustain the park to date and has engaged the GTA and the National Security to help lift the phase of the park to attract more tourists.



“We spend money year on year we spend some money here. About three years ago, we spent about Ghc100,000 here. The timber you see behind you for people to walk on was all put there by Korle Klottey but we realize that where we want to get to is taking time because of the resource," he said.



“So, discussing this with the Ghana Tourism Authority, they have been able to bring on board an investor that will help us bring this place up to a modern state like the New York central park or the Hyde Park of the UK, London. And what we intend to do is green up the place properly with the necessary trees and you might have noticed that year-on-year in the last about 5 years, there are certain places in Accra that we put up Christmas trees and lights. Now this company that is teaming up with us from South Korea, they are going to put the lighting on a more permanent basis here. Good, high-quality lights so that people can pass by and in the daytime too, there will be a cafeteria and places convenience etc. so that when people come to the Central Business District, they come to the court or they come to the ministries or when they come to conferences in Ghana, during the break periods, they can come here and relax. Some may want to go through their notes, lawyers’ judges whatever, they can sit here quietly and people who just want to come and just enjoy the place. So, there will be all sought of things that we think that on a daily basis, the place is active, he said.



Also serving as a commercial centre, the MCE believes that when the project is completed, the assembly can get the monies back from patriots who come to the park.

To him, the park and its surroundings possess a wealth of tourist attractions hence the need to phase lift the area to attract visitors.



“ National security has a presence here and Asomdwe park which is also one place that we are also developing and then the Arch and then you know on the February 28th all the time, we mark Sergeant Adjetey and his colleagues here,” he added.



The MCE further added that the said investor is willing to spend close to $500,000 to help bring the park to a more desirable state.



