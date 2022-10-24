51
Menu
News

Government planning to arrest the cedi; Akufo-Addo to address the nation – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has indicated that the government has taken steps to curb the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

According to him, the government, in a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the financial sector, solved the issue of the cedi depreciation. Aside from that, the Economic Management Team, chaired by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, will also hold a series of meetings with other stakeholders, Asaaseradio.com adds.

This consultation will end with a cabinet retreat, after which the president will address the nation with steps taken to solve the current economic hardship.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on October 24, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.5244 and a selling price of 12.5370.

This is compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 12.5823 and a selling price of 12.5949.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is bought at a rate of 15.05 and sold at a rate of 15.65.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to complain about the high cost of living due to the effect of the dollar.

To curb the above, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah's consultations began today (Monday October 24, 2022) with the Bank of Ghana meeting with heads of banking institutions and forex bureau operators.

NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC