Government probes claims that foreigners are acquiring Ghanaian passport

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it is investigating claims that a number of foreign nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states are holding Ghanaian passports.

The allegations were made on social media.

The Ministry in a statement noted “It is worth emphasizing that with the current biometric passport being issued by the Passport Office applicants undergo rigorous vetting processes which make it difficult for unqualified persons, notably, foreigners, to acquire Ghanaian passport”.

The statement warned that it is an offence for a foreigner to hold Ghanaian passport.

Despite investigating the claims, the Ministry cautioned against unfounded claims on social media concerning foreigners acquiring Ghanaian passport.

