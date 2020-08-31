General News

Government rejects allegations of intimidation, maltreatment of Nigerians’

President Akufo-Addo with President Buhari

The Government of Ghana has responded to some claims made by the Federal Government of Nigeria on the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana.

According to the government, the allegations by its Nigerian counterpart are inaccurate.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information said in a six-page response: “Ghana finds it imperative, however, [.....] to state, for the public record, that the outline of issues by my Nigerian counterpart is not reflective of the developments in Ghana. Any protests, decisions or actions based on these reports will, thus, be unjustified.”



He continued: “Ghana remains committed to the maintenance of warm relations with all sister nations, particularly, for well-known historical reasons, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and will proceed to engage the Federal Government of Nigeria with a view to resolving [sic] comprehensively and exhaustively any matters that have the potential to sour relations between the two countries.



He added: "We are obliged, therefore, as a first step, to provide our counterparts, as well as the Ghanaian and Nigerian public, with a more reflective account of events, even as we pursue substantive diplomatic engagements to resolve matters."



Lai Mohammed, the Federal Minister of Information and Culture, in a statement issued on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday, August 28, 2020, accused Ghana of intimidation and mistreatment of Nigerian nationals.

Some concerns raised were the seizure of the Nigerian High Commission's property, the deportation of Nigerians from Ghana, harassment of her traders in Ghana, and negative reportage on her nationals by the Ghanaian media among other diplomatic issues.



But, the Government of Ghana has, however, described those accusations as incorrect.



Read below the full Government of Ghana response to the allegations.





