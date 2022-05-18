14
Government releases portion of Achimota forest land for development

Akufo Addo 13132 President Akufo-Addo has signed an Executive Order for the said portion

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has under Executive Instrument (E.I) 144, declared that five parcels of lands of the Achimota Forest should no longer serve as ecological forest.

The parcels of land, totaling 361.50 acres, which lie at Achimota-Accra in the Greater Accra region, ceased to be a forest reserve on May 1, 2022 after the Instrument was made on March 31, 2022.

This was indicated in a document bearing the name of the Minister for lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, sighted by Angelonline.com.gh.

Accordingly, the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority in the area is expected to provide a master plan for the development of the site.

“The District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority with jurisdiction over the land specified in the Schedule shall, within three months after the coming into force of this Instrument, prepare for the approval of the Minister, a master plan for the development of the land specified in the schedule” the document read in part.

Source: classfmonline.com
