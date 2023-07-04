5
Government remains committed to achieving SDG 6 – Akufo-Addo

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his administration is committed to achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six, which requires all subscribing countries to provide universal access to clean water and sanitation.

He made the remarks during the commissioning of phase three of the five-district water project in Adaklu, Volta Region.

The project provides safe drinking water to over 89,000 people in the Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, and Central Tongu districts.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government would work to eliminate the lack of potable water in rural Ghana.

“Regarding SDG 6 with demands that we provide clean water and sanitation for all, the Akufo-Addo government has made significant improvement towards this objective.”

“You may recall at a ceremony in the Ho West District on the same day I cut the sod for the commencement of five districts’ water project, I commissioned completed projects under the water supply improvements project of the Ghana Spain Debt Swap Development Programme implemented by the Community of Water Sanitation Agency (CWSA) at a total cost of $3.7 million,” he added.

