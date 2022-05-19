Government remains committed to protecting the Achimota Forest - Benito Owusu-Bio

Deputy Lands Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio during the tour of the Achimota Forest

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, has reaffirmed government's resolve to protect the Achimota Forest.

"The Achimota Forest has not been sold, it's not for sale and will not be sold. It is intact" he assured.



He continued that the Forest itself has not been declassified but rather the peripherals which he said the Owoo family is constitutionally entitled to as compensation.



According to the Deputy Minister, given the monetary value of the parcel of land, the government would have paid more in compensation to the custodial owners of the portions in EI 144.



"Government is also committed to ensuring that whatever happens to the peripheral potions of the land, did not affect the ecological integrity of the forest" he pointed out.



Speaking to the media during a tour of the Forest, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Deputy Minister explained the inspection is specifically to show the general public the various activities currently ongoing in the Forest to maintain its integrity and structure of it.



As part of efforts to maintain the Forest, Benito Owusu-Bio said different species of trees including Melina trees have been planted to give a boarder to the forest reserve and protect it from intruders and also and make it much greener.

He continued, that aside the afforestation drive, there are many other efforts government is embarking on to conserve the forest, which is contrary to the reports being circulated.



He also re-echoed government's intention to revamp the forest into a national park where Ghanaians can visit to enjoy the beauty of nature, as seen in other parts of the world.



Deputy Minister said the Achimota Forest remains an integral part of government's plan to protect the ecosystem and the vegetative cover of the country.



He also said moving forward, all prospective plans of government regarding the Achimota Forest will be handled with utmost transparency and integrity.



The deputy minister further used the tour to call on the media and the public to support government's flagship afforestation program, the Green Ghana Day scheduled for June 10, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey said the trees in the Achimota Forest could be classified as shrubs but the commission through the Youth in Afforestation Program have been planting trees since 2017 to make it "a real forest reserve".

The CEO also led the team to visit trees planted during the 2021 Green Ghana Day including that of the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, which is doing very well.



On the tour, the media got the opportunity to see at first hand, seedling preparations for the Green Ghana Day.



The team also visited the nursery where the CEO of the Forestry Commission said there are over 100 nurseries of that kind nationwide, preped and ready for the June 10 Green Ghana Day.



As part of the tour the team was the Technical Director for Forestry, Mr. Joseph Osaikwan and the Technical Director for Lands, Mr. Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa who visited the Zoo and other areas such as the peripherals of the reserve.