Government remains resolute in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial integrity – President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Ado Dankwah Akufo-Addo expressed that, his government continually remains resolute on the need to put across measures that will safeguard the territorial integrity and security of Ghanaians and Ghana at large, with regard to the recent increase in military takeovers in the Sahel.

The President who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, was the guest of honor at the Ghana Military Academy 2023 Regular Career Cadet intake 62 and the Short Service Career and Duty Course 60 graduation parade in Accra on November 17, 2023. He commended the high commands of the Armed Forces for instilling into the 292 personnel discipline and dedication within the 15-month and 6-month period of training.



He noted that, in a bid to remain committed to the core mandate of the Ghana Armed Forces, his government has in recent times, approved a number of measures that will see the expansion of the Armed Forces. He mentioned that, the newly promulgated expansion included the National College of Defense Studies, the 12 Mechanized Battalion Unit and the Sergeant and Majors Academy. He also stated that, the Directorates of Military Records and Public have been upgraded to departments.



The President also stated that government has approved the promulgation of the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band, the Armed Forces Musical School, Armed Forces Fire Service, the School of Ordinance and the Artillery Training School. He mentioned that, these measures and approvals are expected to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces to deal decisively with contemporary within and outside the territories of Ghana.

He further stressed that, the imminent attacks and threats in the northern part of the country has necessitated the establishment of forward operating and logistics bases along the entire land borders at the north. He further said the construction of the forward operating and logistics bases will equip the Armed Forces to contain the threats emanating across the northern frontiers of the country.



The parade saw 292 Ghanaian Cadets with two Allied Cadets from the Democratic Republic of Guinea. The personnel underwent 15 and 6 months Regular Career Course and Short Service and Career Duty Courses respectively.